AMMAN — Wellness travellers, from across the Levant and beyond, elevated their well-being experience this month at the 10th International Women’s Health and Wellness Retreat held in Aqaba Ayla.

Organised by the Family Flavours and Nakahat Ailiyeh magazines, the retreat brought together women from 10 countries with international experts to share exclusive health and wellness practices, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

“This year, we marked a decade of hosting transformative women’s health and wellness retreats designed to nourish the mind, body and soul, helping women find strength and peace, even in the most challenging times,” said Hind-Lara Mango, Managing Director of both magazines.

The retreat aligns with the magazines’ 18-year mission to raise awareness and empower individuals.

Acknowledging the struggles in Palestine and Lebanon, Mango said: “We believe this retreat provided participants with the tools to cultivate resilience and hope.”

Interactive sessions covered topics such as mental health, heart health, women’s health, aromatherapy, yoga and artificial intelligence, with the AI sessions led by the Princess Basma Community Development Centre/JOHUD, Aqaba, empowering attendees to rise above life’s challenges, the statement said.

Female wellness travellers explored local culture through interactive crafting and music sessions by Bait Al Ward.

Women who came from South Sudan, Qatar, Lebanon, Dubai, Iraq, France, England, Jordan, Bahrain and Australia had the opportunity to enjoy the award-winning film Inshallah It’s A Boy, followed by a discussion with producer Aseel Abu Ayyash.

