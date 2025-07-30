AMMAN — HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday inaugurated the Jordan Digital Health Centre in Salt, which was established as part of the National Council for Future Technology’s efforts to raise the level of medical services provided to citizens.

The Crown Prince toured the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development-funded centre, which includes digital units for dialysis, radiology, intensive care and telemedicine services, and seeks to save time and effort for patients, and improve access to specialised care for rare medical specialities, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness listened to a briefing by Health Minister Firas Al Hawari about the remote medical services provided by the centre, whereby patients can communicate through voice or video calls with doctors following diagnosis to receive medical consultations.

The minister said the centre has been connected to five major public hospitals and three healthcare centres as part of the first phase, adding that the second phase will expand to connect other public hospitals and healthcare centres.

According to Hawari, the centre is responsible for monitoring the capacity of public hospitals and pharmaceutical warehouses to ensure optimal distribution of patients to hospitals to alleviate overcrowding and reduce waste of medical supplies and medicines, the statement said.

The Crown Prince attended a meeting held at the centre for the National Council for Future Technology’s digital committee on the health sector, during which His Royal Highness was briefed on the council’s future plans and strategies to raise the level of health services.

The Crown Prince also visited Salt Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, which was recently rehabilitated, to check on the services provided, including the introduction and standardisation of electronic payment services.

