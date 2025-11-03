AMMAN — The government on Saturday announced the reduction of prices of 97 pharmaceutical products by between 5 and 72 per cent as part of ongoing efforts to ease the economic burden on citizens and improve access to essential treatments.

Minister of Health and Chairman of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Ibrahim Bdour said that the move, directed by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare affordability and ensuring fair medicine pricing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He explained that the reductions apply to essential and widely used medicines for various common diseases, aligning with the Health Ministry’s and JFDA’s policies to regulate drug prices and improve their availability, adding that the goal is to make medicines accessible at reasonable costs while strengthening national pharmaceutical security.

Bdour noted that medicine prices will continue to be reviewed periodically to reflect global market trends and safeguard citizens’ interests.

JFDA Director General Rana Obaidat said the price cuts include 14 types of antibiotics, eight dermatological medicines, eight respiratory drugs, eight neurological drugs, two gastrointestinal medicines, two fertility and reproductive health drugs, 25 cancer and immunological medicines, one ophthalmic drug, two endocrine medicines, five painkillers and fever reducers, eight haematological medicines, and 14 cardiovascular drugs.

Obaidat also reiterated the JFDA’s commitment to ensuring the safety, quality, and availability of medicines through continuous monitoring and regulatory oversight.

