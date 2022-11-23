Bahrain - Bahrain Cancer Society has partnered with Health Matters, part of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions, to promote the aims of the Cancer Society.

The partnership was trialled by co-operation with the free to attend breast cancer awareness session held in October as part of the think pink month. The two organisations are working together on the Health Matters public awareness campaign for prostate cancer which will culminate in a session scheduled to be broadcast live on November 29.

After the meeting between the Bahrain Cancer Society board member president Dr Abdulrahman E Fakhro and Executive Manager Ahmed Ali Al Nowakhda and Ahmed Suleiman, Public Affairs Director of HCE, Dr Fakhro said: “One of the main issues for us is about creating awareness of cancer issues. Greater awareness should encourage detection and prevention for safeguarding people’s own health and thereby saving lives. Health Matters can be an important element in this process through their advocacy approach. The Bahrain Cancer Society is an organisation committed to combatting cancer as it affects us all. We are happy to find likeminded campaigns such as Health Matters.”

Spreading health awareness

Established in 1989, the Bahrain Cancer Society began as a voluntary non-profit organisation to spread awareness to the public as well as support to cancer patients and their families. The society values scientific research in its pursuit to provide a healthy environment for fighting cancer, it is also actively recruiting volunteers and raising donations to spread their resources across the kingdom.

Suleiman adds: “In our upcoming partnership event for the prostate awareness session we are focusing on providing a safe space to encourage dialogue on what is at times a taboo topic amongst men and society not only in Bahrain but globally. It is important for men to embrace the key message of this campaign that early detection increases survival rate. Unfortunately, prostrate cancer directly affects a large percentage of us.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).