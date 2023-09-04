Happiness is a complex and sought-after emotion that has intrigued philosophers, psychologists, and scientists for centuries. What makes us happy? Why do we experience joy? The role of hormones in happiness is one of the most important and well-researched areas of the science of happiness. These chemical messengers in our bodies can significantly influence our emotional well-being.

Here is a guide to happiness hormones.

1. Dopamine

Dopamine is often referred to as the "feel-good" neurotransmitter. It's associated with pleasure, reward, and motivation. When you achieve a goal, experience a pleasant surprise, or receive positive feedback, your brain releases dopamine. This surge of dopamine creates a sense of accomplishment and elation. Activities like exercise, eating delicious food, and achieving milestones trigger dopamine release, reinforcing positive behaviours.

2. Serotonin

Serotonin is another essential player in the happiness game. It's known for regulating mood, sleep, and appetite. Low levels of serotonin have been linked to conditions like depression and anxiety. Sunlight exposure, exercise, and acts of kindness can boost serotonin production. Interestingly, about 90% of serotonin is produced in the gut, highlighting the intricate connection between the brain and the digestive system.

3. Oxytocin

Oxytocin is often called the "love hormone" or "bonding hormone" because of its role in social connections. It's released during moments of physical touch, intimacy, and positive social interactions. Oxytocin fosters trust, empathy, and the formation of strong relationships. It's not limited to human interactions—petting a dog or cuddling with a cat can also trigger its release.

4. Endorphins

Endorphins are the body's natural painkillers and mood enhancers. They are released in response to stress or discomfort and are responsible for the "runner's high" experienced after vigorous exercise. Endorphins induce feelings of euphoria and reduce pain perception. Engaging in activities like laughter, physical activity, or even eating spicy food can trigger endorphin release.

5. Cortisol

While not a happiness hormone, cortisol plays a crucial role in the happiness equation. Often referred to as the "stress hormone," cortisol is released in response to challenging or threatening situations. In small doses, it's essential for the body's fight-or-flight response. However, chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can lead to feelings of anxiety, restlessness, and even depression.

While we can't control these hormones directly, we have the power to influence their release through our lifestyle choices. By nurturing positive habits and engaging in activities that promote the release of these happiness hormones, we can cultivate a more joyful and fulfilling life.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).