Bahrain - The pre-employment health check-up for domestic workers has now been fully privatised in Bahrain, a senior official said.

The move is in implementation of Decision (21) of 2022, amending certain provisions of Decision (30) of 2017, regarding the regulation of medical examinations for expatriates, said Chief of Medical Commissions at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Aisha Ahmed Hussein, according to a Bahrain News Agency report.

Dr Hussein affirmed that the decision aims to expedite health appointments and examinations in order to preserve overall safety and health security.

She explained that updating the medical examination procedures for domestic workers also aims to strengthen a comprehensive database for all expatriate workers in the Kingdom, improve and standardise medical examination procedures, as well as further strengthen the role of the private sector in conducting these examinations.

She said a working group has been formed, comprising the relevant stakeholders, including: the Ministry of Health, the Information and e-Government Authority, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority, and the National Health Regulatory Authority, to update procedures in implementation of the decision.

Dr Hussein said domestic workers must undergo these examinations within five days from the date of entry to the kingdom. They have the freedom to choose the health institution closest and most convenient to them and their employers in terms of location and cost.

She added that they can also book and change appointment dates, as well as print results and fitness certificates through the national portal Bahrain.bh.

