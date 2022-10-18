RIYADH - Single-day coronavirus cases surged above the 200-mark on Monday with 246 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 60-mark and 200 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 819,083 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,383.



According to the ministry, a total of 207 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 805,667.



Among the active cases 36 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 67,701,901 million.

