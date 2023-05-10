Pakistani mangoes are set to arrive in the UAE later this month in line with the directions of the Pakistani government's export policy.

Mustafa Altaf, managing director of Altaf Hussain Trading Co., said as per the deadline set by Pakistan's Ministry of Economy, exports of the king of fruits will begin from May 20 to the UAE and other countries worldwide.

Altaf added that crop has been very good this year across the country; therefore, supply will also be strong and prices more economical.

Pakistani mangoes are quite popular around the world and one of the major exports among fruits and vegetables for the South Asian country, earning millions of dollars for the agrarian country's exchequer.

Around a dozen varieties of Pakistani mangoes are exported to the UAE. Some of the most popular varieties include Chaunsa, Langra, Sindhri, Anwar Ratool, Dusehri, Saroli, Almas, Fajri and others.

The first varieties that arrive in the UAE are Sindhri, Almas and Dusehri from the Sindh province, and other varieties will arrive from the Punjab province.

Pakistan is one of the world's largest exporters of mangoes after India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. In addition to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, the UK, the US, Canada, EU countries, and Singapore are major export destinations of Pakistani mangoes.

Currently, the Indian mango is available in the market in four varieties – Alphonso, Badami, Kesari and Rajapuri.

Cheaper mangoes this year

As a result of strong production, Altaf said prices in the UAE will be more economical as compared to last year due to the devaluation of the rupee, which has fallen from 50.6 in May 2022 to 78.3 this month against the Emirati dirham.

“The additional benefit is that the rupee has dropped drastically against the UAE dirham in the past year and this also makes imports from Pakistan cheaper,” he said, adding that the Middle East is one of the major export regions and UAE accounts for the largest share of mango exports in terms of volumes.

