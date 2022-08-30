The award-winning London Social brunch hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR has returned for the new season, ready to welcome Ladies and Gentlemen every September 3, 2022.

Transporting discerning diners from the shores of the Arabian Gulf, to the cosmopolitan streets of London, the London Social Brunch showcases the diverse gastronomic excellence of England’s most vibrant city. From the spices of Brick Lane and the Arabesque charm of Edgware Road, to the vibrant stalls of Little Italy and the foodie beacon of Borough Market, London Social combines the best of London.

Wonder through the British capital’s underground stations, comprising a chilled seafood spread of Alaskan king crab, lobster claws, poached shrimp and oysters, whilst mains are cooked to order from live cooking stations.

A diverse selection crafted by talented chefs is available including crispy duck pancakes, veal Milanese, mixed Arabic grill, fish ‘n’ chips and butter chicken, to name just a few. Ladies and Gentlemen are urged to leave room for delicacies from the Cheese Monger, alongside sweet treats from Ye Olde Sweet Shoppe.

London’s favourite dishes are perfectly paired with Britain’s favourite mocktails, mixed drinks and hops, accompanied by live entertainment, set against the backdrop of iconic imagery and London paraphernalia, such as the legendary red telephone box.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).