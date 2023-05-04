Muscat: Mall of Oman, Majid Al Futtaim’s fifth and largest shopping destination in the Sultanate, is set to expand its diverse F&B offering throughout the year with the addition of sixteen new dining experiences.

Currently home to over 42 F&B outlets, Mall of Oman offers a multitude of dine-in options through a wide range of global cuisines — including renowned casual dining restaurants, home-grown concepts, and fast food favourites.

Some of the latest additions to the mall’s delectable F&B repitoir incude Ladurée Oman, SOMI, Italian Barrista Café, YaBeelh Burger, Dunkin' Donuts and ASL Al Arab.

Later in 2023, Mall of Oman will welcome: Hello Karachi Oman — which will feature popular Pakistani dishes, and Omani House — for local and authentic Omani cuisine. Furthermore, those looking for a caffeine fix or a relaxed space to work, will be able to enjoy Ushk Café and Joy Café. Come summer, foodies can also look forward to enjoying The Crepe Café, Golocius Pizza & Cucina, as well as Oman firsts including Meat Moot Smoking.

Husam Al Mandhari, Director of Shopping malls in Oman at Majid Al Futtaim Properties said: “Dining has always been an integral part of a visitor’s mall experience — which is why we are committed to evolving and diversifying Mall of Oman’s F&B offering. More broadly, this ensures that we’re creating a leading retail, leisure, entertainment, and dining destination in the country.

Boasting a variety of cuisines, residents and tourists will find some of the leading fast food chains, restaurants, and cafés all in one place which we look forward to growing throughout the year.”

In recent months, the mega shopping mall has welcomed a selection of new F&B outlets including Burger King, Nayeb, MADO, McDonald's, Hani, Papa Johns, and Roosters Peri Peri.

