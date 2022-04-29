Spoil yourself with a line-up of multi cuisine delicacies at Bur Dubai’s Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel. A four-course menu comprising starters, a choice of soups, hot and cold Mezzehs, a choice of Arabic, Indian, or continental entrées, and delectable desserts await diners during the upcoming long break. The offer is priced at Dh95.

Serving authentic heritage Indian cuisine since 1989, Nawab Restaurant is inspired by Indian spices, craft hops, and chilled grapes that are enjoyed with their signature Nawabi dishes. This Eid, the restaurant is inviting diners to indulge in their Eid brunch, featuring chaat, appetizers, main-course, desserts, and live music. May 3 and May 4, from 1pm till 4pm.

Celebrate Eid at Bombay Bungalow, JBR where diners can avail two new desserts for free as they indulge in the dishes from the venue’s a la carte menu from April 30 till May 4. The desserts include the Phirni Brulee, a classic ground rice pudding infused with milk, flavored with cardamom along with Mango Shrikhand, a popular refreshing Indian dessert to beat the summer hues. *Free dessert per table.

Refresh your palettes this Eid with Couqley’s special menu which also pays ode to the popular and traditional French flavours at the restaurant. The menu features the Heriloom Tomato Carpaccio and the Beef Bourguignon alongside its all-time bestsellers. The limited-edition Eid menu is available for 3 days, starting the first day of Eid, from 12pm till 6pm. Dh169 for a two-course meal, Dh199 for a three-course meal.

Offering an assortment of Arabic and local delicacies, Sikka Café is inviting guests this Eid to try out their pan-Arabic sharing-style breakfast from their menu which includes the signature Sikka-Shuka, Foul Bil Zeit and the traditional Emirati dish Khameer served with cream cheese and date syrup. Dh95 for two persons including unlimited karak chai or Sulaimani tea. From 9am till 12pm.

Taking place on May 2 and 3, this Eid Al Fitr Millennium Place Barsha Heights offers up an international buffet that will feature dishes from the region and beyond, including hot and cold mezze, slow roasted lamb ouzi, a live shawarma station, and more. Dh149 per person, Dh49 for children aged 6-12 years old. From 7-l 11pm.

With great food, beverages, and music, the ultra chic social lounge atop The Meydan Hotel promises a great atmosphere this Eid Al Fitr. The menu features local and international dishes in addition to an extensive beverage selection including classic favourites and hand-crafted ones. Open daily from 8pm till dawn.

Get your hands on the Abu Dhabi EDITION’s much-awaited vegan brunch, a fusion of gourmet flavours and quality plant-based ingredients. A unique 3-course delectable menu with highlights including King Kale Salad, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, Charred Aubergine Steak and Black Rice Pudding for the sweet tooth will be served during the Eid break from May 2 till May 5, 1pm–5pm. After the holidays, the brunch will take place every Sunday at the same time. Dh155 per person (soft package), Dh255 per person (house beverage package).

This Eid, indulge in a delectable set menu at Tandoor Tina. Oozing with flavours and spices, there are plenty of options for both meat lovers and vegetarians. Dh250 for two people, including starters and snacks, one main and side dish per person, and a dessert platter. From May 2 till May 5, 1pm–3pm and 6pm–11pm.

Jumeirah Al Qasr’s Al Nafoorah is inviting diners to celebrate Eid with an authentic Lebanese feast by Chef Ali Fouad, promising to transport foodies to the culturally rich Lebanon. Shisha available upon request. Available from May 2 till May 4, 1pm-3.30pm and 6.30pm-10pm for the three days of Eid. Dh320 per person and Dh160 per child.

