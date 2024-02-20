Cravia Group, the franchise operators of Cinnabon, has reopened its revamped Cinnabon branch at the Mall of the Emirates (MOE), promising to serve up the limited-edition local flavours that are introduced during Ramadan and Christmas.

The group, also a franchisee of Seattle’s Best Coffee (SBC), Zaatar w Zeit and Five Guys, having brought Cinnabon and SBC under one roof, will offer the combined flavours of cinnamon rolls and authentic coffee in a new, modern setting.

Originally founded in Seattle, Washington in 1985, Cinnabon entered the Emirati market in 2001 with its first bakery opening in Abu Dhabi Mall. The brand rapidly expanded across the Emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ajman, where over 60 million rolls were served in 22 years.

Today, the company operates 43 physical stores and cloud kitchens in the country, after evolving its brick-and-mortar business model to include high-quality catering services addressed to corporate customers and events, including home and office parties.

“At Cravia, we’re always striving to evolve our guest experience. Our innovation efforts are continuously geared towards enriching our customers’ lifestyle with delicious culinary choices that satisfy their cravings and foster good times with everyone they love”, said Louay Ghandour, Group Managing Director, Cravia.

“The revamped Cinnabon-SBC branch at the Mall of the Emirates now boasts a modern look and feel that will provide our customers with a casual break between shopping rounds in a homey space where they can enjoy their favourite treats and coffee.

“Their satisfaction is our top priority, that’s why we will continue to innovate and keep up with changing customers’ needs and industry trends, while franchising loved brands and creating our own home-grown brands to offer exciting flavours and experiences to discerned UAE customers.” - TradeArabia News Service

