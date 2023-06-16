UAE - Dates are the highlight at the popular market in Sharjah as the 9th edition of dates festival returns to Souk Al Jubail where visitors were treated to a mouthwatering display of dates. This tropical fruits is associated with the country’s cultural, heritage and tradition. The festival, held annually for three months showcases varieties of dates grown locally and from the neighbouring countries.

Eight vendors

As many as eight stalls have been established by the Sharjah municipality, offering a wide variety of freshly harvested dates and every vendor stocks nearly 500 kilograms every day.

As the atmosphere of the dates festival filled the air, vendors were seen immersed in the task of assorting the morning's supply of dates. With precision and care, they segregated each variety, making sure that the highest quality dates are offered to the visitors. Working at a fast pace, these vendors inspect each date, examining its size, colour, and texture.

Over 15 varieties of dates

Mujeebur Rahman, a vendor at stall no.1 said that they have nearly 15 varieties of dates available with them. “From now, every morning, we will have to carefully place the dates and label them on the crate accordingly. Each variety of dates we receive has its own dedicated space which help buyers to easily identify and distinguish our offerings,” said Rahman.

The vendors say that most of the dates are imported from Oman at the moment, as the dates are harvested a month earlier.

Enticing display

The bustling market of Sharjah is full of activity, with vendors surrounded by baskets, crates, and boxes filled with the delicious fruit. The vendors take pride in their craft, carefully arranging the dates in attractive patterns which create eye-catching displays making the passers-by stop and indulge.

“We take about an hour to stalk up these dates beautifully. The moment a visitor sees this, the eye-catching display stops them and leads to enquire more,” said Rahman.

Different varieties

“As it is the beginning of the date season, only a handful of varieties like Nagal, Allawi, Sallani, Khudrawi, Bujipal from the neighbouring country is showcased here. The variety changes every 25 days and by early July, we will have different varieties of date here.” Abdul Hameed, a vendor from stall number 7.

Currently, all the available varieties are from Oman. However, the most in-demand and expensive variety is from the UAE, which is harvested in Al Ain. “Nameesh is very much in demand every year. The taste, texture, softness, and sweetness cannot be compared. This variety is available only in the beginning and will extinguish in a few days from now,” said Hameed.

Prices

The price per kilogram starts at Dh15, going all the way up to Dh45 a kilogram.

Dh20-25

Dh15-20

Dh25- 30

Dh20-25

Dh40-45

300 KG sold in a day

By the end of the day, the vendors sold over 300 kilograms on the first day. “As people were not aware of the festival, we managed to sell nearly 300 kilograms on the first day. In the coming days, as the in-demand dates like, Khanizi, Khallas, and other UAE varieties enter the market, we will sell over 800- 1000 kilograms a day,” said Rahman.

