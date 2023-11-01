Riyadh -- Boulevard City, one of the largest recreational hubs that is part of Riyadh Season, has opened its doors to visitors to enjoy entertainment experiences and activities held this year under the theme "Big time".

The boulevard has the CR7 Museum, which is dedicated to world-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements and personal memorabilia, Disney Castle, in celebration of Disney’s 100-year anniversary, the Legends Experience, an interactive museum of football history, and Mike Tyson Club, the first boxing club in the Kingdom.

It features events such as Zeela House experience, a complex maze in an old farm inhabited by ghosts, zombies and strange events, the Invisibilia experience, featuring air art performances, and the Nintendo experience, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa.

This entertainment area offers visitors a diversity of recreational events in its sub-regions, such as first-time performed Gulf and Arab plays, theatrical performances, and largest cinematic shows. Additionally, the Boulevard City features famous local and international brands, as well as luxury restaurants and cafés.

Boulevard City is open every day from 4 pm to 2 am; entry and parking are free.