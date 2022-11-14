Abu Dhabi is all set for a blitzkrieg week of sports, music, family fun, food and entertainment. Ahead of the Fifa World Cup, the capital is hosting several teams for training sessions and warm-up matches; then there is Formula One season climax and Yasalam After-Race Concert. Residents can create unforgettable family memories as The Lion King makes its Middle East debut and the hugely popular Sheikh Zayed Festival returns too.

Messi-led Argentina, UAE friendly match

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face the UAE national team in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Tickets for the much-anticipated encounter have been sold out in less than 24 hours, but football fans still have the chance to catch the seven-time Ballon D'or winner and his compañeros during an open training session at Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday evening. Wednesday’s match is also an opportunity to watch the UAE national team players in action at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay squad in action

The likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan football squad will be having an open training session at the New York University Abu Dhabi stadium on Tuesday evening. This is a last opportunity to see veterans such as Suarez, Cavani, Diego Godin and others in action together as they prepare to feature in their fourth FIFA World Cup.

Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton

After the hugely controversial Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen 2021 Abu Dhabi title decider, racing fans can expect nothing less than a fierce wrap-up battle at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 this week. For those who don’t have a ticket, there are some places screening the Grand Prix including, the Cultural Foundation building, Larte restaurant at Manarat Al Saadiyat and Nectar Juice Bar at Berklee Abu Dhabi.

Yasalam F1 After-Race Concerts

From Thursday till Sunday, five artists: multi-Grammy award winner and R&B legend Usher, acclaimed British rap star Dave, multi-Platinum, Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, multi-Grammy award nominated hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia, and Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard will bring the high octane atmosphere of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the tracks to the Yasalam After-Race Concert to be held at the Etihad Park on Yas Island.

Gumball 3000 Middle East

Founded in 1999 by British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, Gumball 3000 is an annual car rally which has taken thousands of supercars on an epic journey across the globe. This supercar rally is soon making its Middle East debut as top influencers and celebrities take to the road for a trip across the region. The coveted supercars make a stop at Yas Bay Waterfront on Friday for fans to visit and enjoy the spectacle, with the rally crossing the finish line at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the same day.

Disney’s The Lion King

From Wednesday till December 10, the Broadway musical Disney’s The Lion King is set to appear in the region for the first time at Etihad Arena. Marking 25 years since its Broadway premier, The Lion King is the most popular stage musical in the world, known for offering an unparalleled theatrical experience – ideal for families looking to make unforgettable memories.

Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2022

From Wednesday to Sunday, Abu Dhabi Art Fair will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat. The annual art fair is the culmination of the year-round visual arts programme. The fair brings together local and international galleries and includes art installations and exhibitions, talks, and events that take place in different locations throughout the year. There will be a selection of art by Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi. Entry will be free for all visitors.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

The four-month-long Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-23 featuring more than 4,000 events and weekly fireworks will commence at Al Wathba from Friday. Till March 18, 2023, there will be 750 public performances, fun-filled activities and shows that vary from heritage conservation, education to entertainment. The Festival will include the popular fountain show, fireworks, laser show, the Union Parade, celebrations of the National Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as Global Parade, Al Wathba Custom Show and other events.

Abu Dhabi Moments

From Friday to Sunday, Abu Dhabi Moments, the exciting series of emirate-wide entertainment and games, will be at Al Jahili Park in Al Ain. There will be loads of fun activities, workshops, gifts and much more. Last week, as many as 60 activities were held at Khalifa Square in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa City.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season

The emirate’s annual celebration of food is taking place until December 5 across Abu Dhabi’s cafés and restaurants, featuring a diverse schedule of culinary experiences, range of cuisines, styles and price points.

