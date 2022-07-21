UAE - Tucked under the Ain Dubai, in Bluewaters Islands, The Selfish Bull presents modern American dining featuring decadent dishes including the Flame Grilled Bone Marrow. In addition to the indulgent food options, unique beverages and unmatched views, enjoy an enchanting performance by the venue’s resident jazz singer, every Friday from 8pm onwards. For reservations call 04 3993638 or email reservations@theselfishbull.com

Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol is ready for action! The Adventure Bay legends: Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye and Ryder, will be visiting The Galleria Al Maryah Island for the first time to go on their next rescue adventure from July 22 to July 31. Families are invited to watch The Big Show Rescue on stage and join the PUPS on another adventure at 4pm, 6pm and 8:30pm daily! Families can also meet and have their photo taken with PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall afterwards, at 4:40pm, 6:40pm and 9:10pm. Seats are first come, first served and the show is complimentary for all. Kids can then challenge themselves in PUP-TACULAR games in the Adventure Bay activity area located on Level 3 in Central Kitchens. The Adventure Bay activity area is open from 1pm to 10pm daily, and parents must present a receipt of Dh100 from any store in The Galleria to gain entry for their child.

Here’s a unique opportunity to interact with a GAA (Irish Football) star and, if you’re not from the Emerald Isle, to learn more about the country’s national sport. EIGHT – TIME All-Ireland Winner, Michael Darragh MacAuley will be making an appearance at McGettigan’s JLT, when he will spill the tea on what it takes to make it as an All-Ireland Champ! He will also lead a discussion about the final predictions and partake in a Q&A session. The event will start at 5pm on Sunday July 24 from 5pm, entry will be Dh50 that includes two free beverages. After the event, the All-Ireland Senior Football Final will be shown on the big screen from 6.30pm. What better way to put all your new GAA sporting knowledge to good use!

At Pan-Asian restaurant Nonya, guests can enjoy a lavish 4-course contemporary Asian brunch menu with packages starting from Dh299. Birthday celebrants eat for free! Enjoy heart-pounding circus acts and guest DJs all afternoon, followed by post-party drinks at a cost of Dh150. Brunch 1pm – 4:30pm | After Party 4:30pm – 8pm

Why not attend a family workshop for Talli Printmaking on Tote Bags? Developed by Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, this workshop explores the ancestral Emirati Craft of Talli, a handwoven textile technique. Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council reintroduces the traditional craft through its collection of specially designed hand-made stamps, immersing participants in its different styles and patterns, learning to print, design and decorate their own eco-friendly tote bag. The workshop held by Irthi’s Omina Eid is free-to-attend with advance registration required. No prior art experience is required; all materials and equipment are provided. Sunday, July 24 at 11am - 1pm, Jameel Arts Centre. Check @jameelartscentre for information on how to attend.

At Allo Beirut City Walk Café Thursdays are dedicated as Lebanese Nights, with DJ ToughGuy. The local talent will mix Lebanese classics with his own to cater to diverse crowds. Indulge in some scrumptious food while you enjoy the vibrant entertainment. Allo Beirut is also offering free hubbly bubbly every Thursday with a minimum spend of Dh00! From 8pm.

The 6th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off today at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together hundreds of palm farmers from all across the UAE. Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the four-day event will feature a series of interesting competitions with cash prizes totaling Dh1 million for 145 lucky winners. A wide range of commercial, cultural, and economic activities and events will be held within a distinctive heritage environment, where farmers and owners of palm farms will present a variety of dates in an effort to win one of the festival’s six awards. It will be open to visitors every day from 8am to 10pm.

Figuring out Saturday plans? Sit back, relax and indulge in a delicious indoor garden brunch with platters for everyone to share. From [u]bk’s famous chicken wings, succulent pulled beef sliders, fish tacos and signature salad, there’s something to tickle everyone’s taste buds. For the meat-lovers, guests can fulfill their appetite through BBQ beef ribs, lamb skewers and cajun chicken breasts served with grilled corn. For desserts, guests will find a plethora of options from churros with Nutella, lemon tarts and sticky toffee pudding drizzled with caramel. Every Saturday from 12:30pm to 4pm. Two options priced at Dh229 and Dh279 are available. At Movenpick JLT.

Wondering where to take the kids? Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre in Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena till August 28, this beloved family-themed experience will feature a plethora of attractions, experiences, games, shows, contests and workshops to celebrate the 25th anniversary edition of Dubai Summer Surprises. Climb, ride, skate, zipline, drive, create, read, explore, eat and more – the immersive theme park will keep kids and families entertained all summer long.

Enjoy unique curated dishes at Bombay Bungalow at JBR to celebrate National Mango Day on July 22. To beat the heat, diners can enjoy a chilled Mango Lassi, homemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom. While for the the mains, Mango Chicken – mango-flavoured clay oven-cooked chicken. And for dessert, try Mango Shrikhand – yogurt-alphonso mango cone, flavour tea and Mango Kulfi – scented mango milk, saffron pistachio crunch.

It’s an evening you can’t refuse, Amore. Paramount Hotel Midtown whisks diners away to a quick Roman Holiday every Friday evening (8-11pm)with their new Brunch Amore. Serving an authentic Italian three-course menu, indulge in an evening of delicious food, live Italian music and great conversation. At Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Midtown. Priced at Dh249 Soft Package | Dh399 House Package | Dh449 Bubbly Package.

Anghami’s Spotlight Events has launched the first edition of BEAT THE HEAT, an exciting new indoor concert series that will showcase top talent in a two-month celebration of the region’s vibrant music scene. Running throughout July and August as part of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), BEAT THE HEAT will see up and coming artists from across the region perform LIVE at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The perfect escape this summer, each BEAT THE HEAT gig will showcase a different genre including Alternative Rap, Khaleeji Pop and Hip Hop, Filipino, North African, Indie, and Mainstream Alternative. This weekend – on Saturday, July 23 – is Khaleeji Night with performances from Bader Al Shaibi (pictured), Ayed, and Zena Emad.

