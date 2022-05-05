This summer at the movies, Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators with his action-packed flick, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The actor, who famously does his own stunts, certainly knows a thing or two about how to make an entrance. On Tuesday, he arrived at the premiere of his highly-anticipated film aboard the USS Midway in San Diego via a helicopter that he piloted himself.

Cruise one-upped all of his incredibly glamorous co-stars as he touched down at the star-studded event looking dapper as ever in a black tuxedo and a grey tie.

A visibly enthused Tom Cruise, who said he'd waited years for this moment, spoke to the crowd. Cruise's grand entry also caught the fancy of his fans on social media.

“He’s here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! Only@TomCruise flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote.

“Oh my God! He is so dashing,” tweeted another.

Speaking of the film, it is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie ‘Top Gun’. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pandemic lingers on, there is optimism in the air.

Expectations are particularly high for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Paramount Pictures will release on May 27 after two years of pandemic postponements. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he never waivered in wanting to release “Top Gun: Maverick” — a full-throttle action film made with extensive aerial photography, practical effects — exclusively in theaters.

“It’s the kind of movie that embraces the experience of going to the theater,” said Bruckheimer.

