UAE - Award-winning, international RNB superstar Chris Brown will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert on November 24 during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Ethara has said.

As a Grammy Award-winning artist, Brown’s 18-year career has seen him become one of the world’s biggest artists, while setting the record for the highest number of Billboard entries to date. The American star will bring his world-renowned performances to the stage at Etihad Park on November 24, completing the line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts presented by e&.

With global hits including Go Crazy feat. Young Thug, No Guidance feat. Drake and his Billboard-topping debut single, Run It, along with his Grammy-Award winning album F.A.M.E. for best RNB album, Brown will bring his illustrious discography of chart-topping music to Yas Island for this year’s F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Tiësto and Ava Max

Brown joins global stars including Tiësto and Ava Max, country pop icon, Shania Twain, and Hall of Fame Rock & Roll group, Foo Fighters as the headline performers entertaining race-goers across the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 weekend.

As part of this year’s evening entertainment, founding partner e& will serve as the official presenting partner for the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts, supporting the region’s biggest event weekend during this year’s Abu Dhabi GP.

Race ticket holders can upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience with a Golden Circle Upgrade. The upgrade guarantees access to the concerts, the closest access to the stage and AAA stars, fast-track entry and dedicated beverage points. An early bird discount on Golden Circle Upgrades is available for a limited 48-hour period.

Longest season

The weekend will conclude the longest season in F1 history and is set to set new standards both on and off the track following 2022’s record attendance from November 23 to 26 on Yas Island.

Organisers have confirmed limited experiences and ticket options remain to witness the F1 season finale, including the new Horizon 360 ticket and General Admission options, as well as exclusive one-day hospitality packages featuring the all-new West Straight Grandstand package for 2023 to catch all the racing action at Yas Marina Circuit.

