UAE - Sherine Abdel Wahab, as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the Middle East, will make her debut performance at Dubai’s home of live entertainment on April 28 as part of Eid celebrations.

The singer has captivated audiences around the world with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence.

The Egyptian superstar began singing at the age of nine as a young child in the chorus at the Cairo Opera House. She was quickly recognised and given the opportunity to perform as a solo singer, which led to tremendous success.

Sherine started her professional music career in 2002 with the release of her hugely successful album ‘Free Mix 3’, a collaborative project with Tamer Hosny. This album sold more than 20 million copies and gained her popularity in the GCC region. Her career has spanned over two decades with eight chart-topping albums each to critical acclaim with significant success across the Mena region.

The multi-talented artist is also an award-winning film and TV actor and has hosted her own show, ‘Sherry’s Studio’, on the Egyptian network, DMC.

Sherine Live In Concert promises to dazzle her fans at the Coca-Cola Arena this Eid, with her biggest hits and melodies. This event is brought to you by Best Moments Events and supported by Dubai Calendar as part of Eid in Dubai.

Tickets start from AED195 ($53) and are available on Coca-Cola Arena website.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).