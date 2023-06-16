Riyadh: The Film Commission said today that the animated short film "Saleeg", winner of the "Daw' Film Competition, by the Saudi filmmaker Afnan Bawyan will be screening at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, running until June 17.



The short film competes for the best-animated short film award in the "Perspectives" category. It will be screened as part of the festival program for four days. 'Saleeg' tells the story of how a traditional desert dish can affect relations between neighbours.

The production of the animated film took ten months to complete.