Dubai’s newest and luxurious cinema by Roxy Cinemas, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is now open at Dubai Hills Mall.

Ushering in a new era of cinema, Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall kickstarted its blockbuster line up with the exclusive premiere of much-awaited Bollywood fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra, starring lead Indian actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday.

Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall is home to 15 high-tech screens, combining luxury seating and hospitality with breathtaking on-screen images and sound, designed to elevate every type of movie experience. All screens use the latest NEC Laser Projectors to show films in stunning clarity, while ultra-sharp sound is guaranteed with Dolby Atmos. There are seven Platinum Screens, seven Silver Screens and the groundbreaking Roxy Xtreme, which measures 28 m by 15 m.

The region’s biggest-ever screen – Roxy Xtreme is twice the size of a tennis court at 423 sq m, with premium recliners, gourmet food and beverage and a range of platinum experiences on offer.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “We at Roxy Cinemas are changing the way you experience movies and events. This time round, it’s the region’s biggest screen ever. This is a great moment for us, as we open the doors to our sixth cinema, right in the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant areas to offer the ultimate cinema experience. The new Roxy Xtreme features 418 premium recliners across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes. The first of its kind Director’s Boxes offer luxurious suites perched above the auditorium to offer a spectacular view of the screen with the utmost comfort and privacy. This is luxury and entertainment on a scale that’s unique to Roxy Cinemas.”

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, added: “Roxy is constantly looking at bringing innovation into everything it does to enhance and elevate the cinema going experience. At Roxy Dubai Hills we have introduced Roxy Xtreme with the biggest screen in the region and for the first time, guests can enjoy the screen from our VIP Director’s Boxes featuring 36 luxurious seats with wireless charging, heated seats, and a personal swivel table – ideal for a movie out with friends and family.”

Platinum Screen experiences allow guests to take advantage of table service to their seats, ordering from a tempting selection of gourmet food, desserts and drinks. Platinum screens also have a dedicated lounge where guests can relax in luxury before the movie starts

Silver Screens feature plush reclining seats and a wide selection of food at the concessions counter.

