RIYADH — The promotional video of the Riyadh Season 2022 with its slogan “Beyond Imagination” registered more than 100 million views on social networking sites around the world. There were 1.15 billion impressions, in addition to 21 million interactions for the video, according to Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).



In a statement on his Twitter account, Al-Sheikh said that the social media platforms shared 31.7 million ad views on Twitter; 22.6 million on Instagram; 2 million on Facebook; 24.8 million on TikTok; 16 million on Snapchat; and 4 million on YouTube.



The video included distinctive scenes and a set of visual and musical effects, performed by the most famous international stars in the fields of art and sports. Karim Benzema, a player of the French national team and Real Madrid and the Ballon d'Or winner, and the star of the Egyptian national team and Liverpool FC Mohamed Salah are finally appearing in the video.



Salah appeared in the video, carrying the title of its ‘Ambassador,’ which symbolizes the largest ambassador in the world in the Boulevard World zone, in addition to the international artist DJ Khaled, who chanted his famous phrase ‘They ain’t believe in us', and concluded his participation with the phrase “RIYADH DID!”



The video included star singers Majed Al Mohandes, Nancy Ajram, and actress Nadine Njeim. The video also included a tour of the participants in the zones of the Season and a walk between the countries that the Season sets as examples of their cultures and ways of living in them.



The Riyadh Season 2022 contains a variety of entertainment activities in the field of games, restaurants, and cafes, in addition to concerts and plays, and a number of international exhibitions in various fields of entertainment.



There are 15 diverse entertainment areas, including the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car, and cloud-embracing lounges among many others.



The season contains 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores, daily fireworks, eight international shows, and more than 150 concerts. The activities include 108 interactive experiences, 7 international exhibitions, two international football matches, WWE contests, and 17 Arab plays, in addition to events and shows in various zones in Riyadh.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).