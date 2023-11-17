Buzzing excitement quickly turned to confusion on Thursday when Hollywood actor Sofia Vergara shared pictures from the first reunion of the Modern Family cast since the show ended.

This confusion revolved around none other than everyone's beloved 'cool dad' on the show, 'Phil Dunphy' (played by Ty Burrell) — all because of the way his absence was marked at the reunion: with a single framed photo that the cast posed with and reminisced around.

Take a look at the photos shared by Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria on the much-loved show, here:

In another reel shared, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays the frank lawyer Mitchell Pritchett and Sara Hayland, who plays Ty's daughter are seen saying 'miss you' to Ty's picture as they are joined by the rest of the cast members.

Scared and confused fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

"This made me think Phil died. I googled. He's alive you guys," commented one user.

"My heart stopped for a second, I thought he died," said another user.

Fans of the comic actor, who many agree was the spine of the show, expressed how Phil's absence meant it was not a reunion.

Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer who plays the multi-dimensional and certainly multi-tasking character of Claire Dunphy, posted a hilarious picture with her on-screen kids all grown up.

"Ty, we missed you! And Sarah, where is my baby??? Thank you Sofia for a glorious reunion!" wrote the actress in her caption.

In another wholesome post shared by Vergara, the kids of the show, whose characters are etched forever in our minds as the 'little ones' are seen smiling, all grown up.

Fans were quick to comment on their changed appearances and the chosen family that they have become.

"Alex and Haileys personality got exchanged," wrote one user.

The members of the show are known for their amazing chemistry off-screen and close relationships. On other instances, some of them have shared their meet-ups through social media.

The show which first premiered in 2009, has 11 seasons, and has gained a strong fan base over the years, with people across generations enjoying the beauty of the unconventional family on screen.

