Doha, Qatar: The International Circus has been extended until January 19, the general supervisor of the International Circus at Souq Al Wakrah Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi said yesterday.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Suwaidi outlined that the decision to extend this global event for eight days came based on the public desire who have not been able to attend the circus due to the huge turnout from visitors to purchase the tickets, in addition to offering the opportunity for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 fans to concurrently attend the international circus during their whole stay in Doha.

Large number of visitors are projected to attend the circus during the remaining days of the events, Al Suwaidi added, pointing out that all tickets are expected to be entirely sold out until January 11, the closing day of the circus, calling on those who have the desire to attend the event to promptly purchase the tickets before they are sold out. He noted that this year’s unique circus is strikingly suspenseful and captivating.

