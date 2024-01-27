Doha, Qatar: The Grand Cruise Terminal at the Old Doha Port transformed into a beautiful canvas as the 10-day Visit Qatar Kite Festival kicked off yesterday. The festival, now in its second edition, is a soaring spectacle with a diverse array of kites, from whimsical octopuses to majestic lions, capturing the imaginations of onlookers.

Running daily until February 3, from 3pm to 10pm on weekdays and extending the festivities from 10am to 10pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday), this year’s venue, shifted from the Museum of Islamic Art Park to the Old Doha Port, drew hundreds of eager spectators on the opening day. The skies were painted with kites of various shapes, including the iconic Laʼeeb, the official mascot of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The Kite Couple – Ron and Baew Spaulding – along with the Siamese Cats team from Thailand, expressed their delight: “We are very happy to be here; it’s our second year in this festival, and it gets bigger and better every year. Look at this wonderful field; I invite everyone to come and look at our kites, look at these beautiful kites.”

With over 60 participants from around the world, the festival offers more than just a visual feast. Families and children can engage in various activities, including flying displays of huge colourful kites, inflatable games, and international cuisines at various food kiosks and carts. Renowned kite-flying professional Iqbal Husain leads free kite-building workshops, stressing the use of eco-friendly, biodegradable materials.

Children, in particular, can participate in creative kite-making with workshops that teach them to draw, build, and paint their kites. Face painting, slime games, and an inflatable playground further ensure a day filled with joy. The workshop will also offer 1,000 free kites to young enthusiasts. To register, visit vqikf.com.

For those seeking excitement on solid ground, an array of arcade games with special prizes awaits. From “Lift Me Up” to “Fun Bowling,” the festival caters to the young and old alike. And, for those who prefer a more relaxed experience, Majlis seating areas and food kiosks are strategically placed around the venue.

Entertainment extends beyond the skies, with roaming shows, parades, musical performances, and daily shows on the main stage scheduled for both afternoons and nights.

Moreover, the festival also showcases kite themes featuring flags of Tunisia, Qatar, Palestine, United Kingdom, among others. Also, this year, captivating night glow and giant glowing kites will illuminate the evening skies every day, reminiscent of last year’s edition.

Qatar Tourism noted that the Kite festival provides an excellent opportunity for families to share quality time while enjoying the awe-inspiring spectacle of kites soaring gracefully in the sky. Meanwhile, for those eager to try their hand at kite-flying, a booth is conveniently selling kites starting from QR35.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

