Doha, Qatar: Tickets for the iconic band Backstreet Boys' concert in Qatar, scheduled at Hotel Park in West Bay on January 26, are sold out.

It is not yet confirmed whether additional tickets will go on sale soon for the band's concert.

The concert is one of many performances scheduled by Visit Qatar at Hotel Park in 2024.

Visit Qatar earlier announced plans to host large-scale events and welcome visitors from across the globe in conjunction with the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.

The lineup includes Arabic singer Wafeek Habeeb on January 17, Swedish House Mafia on January 19, and the internationally-recognized pop band OneRepublic on February 1.



