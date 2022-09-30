Nine-time Grammy award-winning artist Post Malone has joined the list of musicians who are slated to perform in Abu Dhabi later this year. The global superstar will treat fans to his greatest hits including Circles, Better Now, Rockstar, and more during his outdoor performance at the capital city's Etihad Park on December 3.

Abu Dhabi is set to become a hub for concerts in the final quarter of this year with live performances of many popular artists including Kendrick Lamar, Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Sting.

Talking about Post Malone, the renowned rapper has sold 95 million singles and 13 million albums in the US alone. Famous for his unique blend of hip-hop, pop, R&B and trap genres, the 27-year-old is the eighth bestselling digital artist of all time.

Tickets to the one-night concert start from Dh295, available for purchase on ticketmaster.ae. Event begins at 6:30pm.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).