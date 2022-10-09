RIYADH — A week after the launch of its activities on Oct. 1, the Outlet 2022 festival has succeeded in creating an economic and entertainment destination for the residents and visitors of the capital, Riyadh.



The festival has presented many marketing concepts through a series of unique shows held for the first time in the Kingdom.



With its appeal and ability to attract increasing numbers of visitors, the festival has become a leading regional shopping destination and a target for entertainment and family activities.



Visitors spend the October evenings, coinciding with the waning of the summer heat waves, which have begun to gradually recede in Riyadh.



During the past 7 days of the festival, visitors have enjoyed great individual deals from participating international brands.



Some visitors even brought travel bags to fill them with goods and collectibles offered at special prices, with discounts of more than 70%.



The festival, which is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, has been widely popular among different social groups and ages.



Tickets allocated for the event to shop from more than 1,500 international brands are sold out daily.



Outlet 2022, which will continue until Oct. 14, includes 3 million items at discount and exclusive prices in specialized sections in the fields of fashion, cosmetics, home accessories, travel bags, wedding dresses, leather products, electronic devices, and all that families and individuals need.



The festival, which receives visitors from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m., offers many international options and allows visitors to have fun in the entertainment area, which includes e-games, VR games for kids, as well as a wide range of cafes and restaurants.



The festival presents visitors with an interactive map that leads them to the places they want to reach without trouble.



Entry is free to all visitors, including families, children, individuals and the elderly, throughout the festival, which runs until Oct. 14. Doors are open daily from 4 p.m. until 12 midnight Saturday to Wednesday and 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

