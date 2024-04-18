James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, sons of The Beatles songwriting icons Paul and John, have teamed up to record a single paying homage to the star-studded London neighbourhood of Primrose Hill.

McCartney announced the release of his single on X (formerly Twitter).

"'Primrose Hill' is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @seanonolennon," he wrote.

"With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you."

Beatles fans will hear echoes of his father's work in McCartney's song, with soaring, psychedelic vocals sitting on top of sparkling guitars and strings.

The single is an ode to the leafy north London neighbourhood close to his father's home, which is famous for offering panoramic views of the city, as celebrated on the single's cover.

It has long been a magnet for stars of stage and cinema, particularly during the 1990s with the so-called "Primrose Hill set".

Its members included actors Jude Law, Ewan McGregor, Sienna Miller and Gwyneth Paltrow along with musicians such as Noel Gallagher and Chris Martin.

McCartney has previously contributed to solo albums by his father and has released two EPs and two albums of his own.

Lennon, 48, is a New York-based musician, songwriter and producer.

He has been a member of various bands, including his parents' group "Plastic Ono Band", and has released two solo albums.

McCartney told the BBC in 2012 that he had floated the idea "a little bit" of forming a "next generation" Beatles comprising sons of all four members.

He will find out on Friday where "Primrose Hill" has charted in the UK.