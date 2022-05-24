UAE - Justin Bieber today announced the final international dates for his record-setting Justice World Tour, including at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on October 8.

Having sold in excess of 1.3 million tickets so far, the tour will travel to over 30 countries -- playing more than 125 shows – from May 2022 through March 2023.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P Entertainment and the outfit responsible for bringing the show to Dubai said: "Having Justin back for what will be his third visit and fourth performance in the city is so exciting, both for his fans and for me personally. The UAE hasn’t seen shows of this size and scale since pre pandemic and I can guarantee everyone a real treat – the production is world class and there is no doubt Justin is at the very top of his game right now, the ticket sales worldwide speak for themselves! We look forward to welcoming all his Middle East fans this October – this is a hot ticket and we expect to sell out fast, so register for the Visa pre-sale now!"

Fans can register for the exclusive Visa pre-sale at www.coca-cola-arena.com. Pre-sale will start at 10 am on May 26 and all fans who register will receive the pre-sale link to purchase tickets. General sale will start 24 hours later on May 27 at 10 am local time, he said.

The tour starts this month in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Next up is South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October. The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

Recently, Bieber teamed up with director Cole Bennett for his new single +video “Honest,” featuring Don Toliver. Punchy and uptempo, “Honest” marks Justin’s first official single since “Ghost” - the anthemic finale to the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Justice - went #1 at pop radio in January, making chart history with the most #1 hits by a male solo artist in US radio history and the only fifth artist ever to reach twenty Top 5 hits on Hot 100.

Justin Bieber’s eighth #1 album Justice has sold over eight million copies globally, amassed over 12 billion global streams, and was nominated for eight Grammys, including Album Of The Year. With an astounding 100 billion career streams and over 75 million albums sold globally, Bieber is one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 68 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with 79 million monthly listeners.

