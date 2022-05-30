Jeddah: "Jeddah Jungle" is offering extraordinary packages for its visitors to enjoy a set of 12 activities in the garden area, with shows inspired by the desert environment mixed with tropical jungle designs and nature to give the visitor a unique experience.



The park’s activities combine the experience of shooting, zip-lining, karting, jumping rope, slides, paintball, and other activities that mix fun, challenge, and adventure, in addition to the activities of the open play area, the lighted garden, the Jungle Nursery, the elephant area, and the human-friendly Asian elephant, which the visitors can interact with, feed and document their experience for memory. Jeddah Jungle also includes the restaurant area, which is designed in a tropical style, so that the visitor can live in an atmosphere blended between the desert and tropical forests.



Jeddah Jungle also offers a safari experience, and a forest walkway, which enables its visitors to see 1,000 different animals, including rare and wild animals and human-friendly animals, on a distinguished educational and entertaining trip for the Jeddah Season visitors.