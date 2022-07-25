Egypt - The Cairo Opera House has announced that Italy’s Etoile Ballet Theatre will perform one of its most successful shows “Vampiri” in Egypt for the first time.

The ballet performance will be staged on 28, 29, and 30 July at the Cairo Opera’s main hall, and on 31 July at the Alexandria Opera House.

Vampiri tells the vicissitudes of Dorian, a young boy, and Ambrosia, queen of vampires.

The Show presents a symbolic idea that deals with the mutual feelings between humans and other creatures through the story of Ambrosia who loves Dorion, who holds a party during which she seeks to restore youth and beauty, where two of her followers go out to have fun and hunt a new victim, adding the victim to her world by absorbing his blood, then ran away, and then the events follow.

The ballet is written and choreographed by the company’s artistic directors and principal dancers Ines Albertini and Walter Angelini.

The performance was first staged in the US and made its Italy premiere in October 2021. The Etoile Ballet Theater was established in September 2020 and includes professional ballet performers of different nationalities.

