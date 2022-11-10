The 12-day inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) got under way, which would see the highest number of leading adult gamers convening in one place this year, underscoring the UAE and Dubai’s status as a competitive gaming destination.

Inaugurating the festival, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said the UAE had consolidated its status as a leading global destination for new concepts and a champion of innovation. The UAE continues attracting international talent to analyse technology trends and opportunities to accelerate change to design a better future.

The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing esports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders. DEF 2022 is the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation.

Hosted by DFRE

DEF 2022 is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME; Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE); Chenfan Wang, Vice President, General Manager of Global Business at VSPN; and Ibrahim Al Mayahi Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Brand and Marketing Communications at du.

The festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Creative industry

The Initiate Summit highlights Dubai’s role in championing the creative industry, including esports, through various incentives for international talent and organisations in the emirate. In addition, industry trends will be discussed, including emerging technologies, mobile gaming, investment opportunities, consumer behaviour, gamification and tournament organisation, among other current topics. Gaming developers and publishers, esports organisation founders, solution providers, as well as marketers and members of the gaming media, will make up the Initiate Summit’s impressive line-up of speakers.

DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation. The Festival will bring together international gaming celebrities, industry leaders, developers, creatives and artists and feature an exciting line-up of live events and activations, concerts and competitions, including the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo, PopConME, Initiate Summit, Wegz live in concert, regional tournaments and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash, as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.

