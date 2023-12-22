The gaming landscape in 2023 has been nothing short of extraordinary, with developers pushing boundaries and delivering experiences that captivate players across genres.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the releases of 2023 have set a high standard for innovation, storytelling, and immersive gameplay. These top video games not only showcase the current state of the industry but also provide a glimpse into the exciting future of gaming. Whether you're a fan of RPGs, shooters, or action-adventure, 2023 had something exceptional to offer for every gamer.

As the year draws to a close, let's take a look at some of the best video games that have left an indelible mark on the gaming community.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy achieves a remarkable feat in bringing the enchantment of the Harry Potter world to life within the realm of video games, distinct from a mere adaptation of the books or movies. Crafting its own narrative, the game authentically captures the essence of Hogwarts student life, complete with its mischievous escapades and thrilling adventures.

While the anticipation of wielding magic, soaring on broomsticks, and concocting potions is natural for a Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy stands out in its seamless integration of these elements, offering an immersive open-world experience.

The only downside? The repetitive sidequests make the game tedious after a point. It is tough to keep the interest alive if you're aiming for the 100 per cent completion trophy, or achievement.

Baldur's Gate 3

There's a reason Baldur's Gate 3 won the 'Game of the Year' at The Game Awards. The third entry in the Baldur's Gate series captures every essence of a role-playing game (RPG). Players can fully immerse themselves in a role, with little to no limit in their imaginations.

The expansive narrative offers players plenty of choices as they encounter memorable characters at every turn. What sets this third entry apart is its unwavering commitment to its Dungeons and Dragons origins, evident in the inclusion of literal dice rolls whenever players engage in actions.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games continues its winning streak with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, delivering a narrative that delves deeper into Peter Parker's personal journey while concurrently exploring the growth of Miles Morales as an independent Spider-Man. The sequel elevates every aspect of the gaming experience.

The combat system has undergone significant refinement, resulting in a more fluid and diverse gameplay experience. The playable New York has expanded to encompass Queens, providing players with a broader and more immersive environment to explore.

The game's complete transition to PS5 has allowed Insomniac to showcase its technological prowess, particularly in graphics and reduced load times.

And the best bit? Venom.

Alan Wake 2

The 13-year wait becomes justified upon witnessing how Alan Wake 2 has evolved, after more than a decade in development. Remedy Entertainment's distinctive and unconventional style that once raised concerns among publishers when the original game debuted in 2010 is back in full force in this sequel.

Centred around an author of crime thrillers navigating the blurred lines between fact and fiction, the game immerses players in a world where reality and illusion intertwine.

Alan Wake 2 offers an unforgettable experience that lingers in the minds of players long after its completion.

Starfield

We all loved Fallout, didn't we? Now picture a vast galaxy. In Bethesda Game Studios' most ambitious venture yet, Starfield unveils a massive world set in space before the players, encouraging them to embark on a journey of exploration.

While the world may seem expansive and occasionally sparse, the game intricately rewards the spirit of discovery, delivering an exploration experience unmatched by many developers.

Starfield encompasses the signature Bethesda touch, featuring factions to join, characters to encounter, and a plethora of loot to acquire, yet it introduces a refreshing sense of novelty.

