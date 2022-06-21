RIYADH — The Ministry of Culture organized a first-of-its kind workshop in Saudi Arabia to teach "The History of Opera" for people interested in arts.



The workshop presented by Saudi operatic artist Sawsan Al-Bahiti comes as part of the “International Opera Festival” currently organized in Riyadh.



The workshop began by defining the art of opera as a theatrical, lyrical, visual and audible art, and its contemporary form differed from its beginnings when it was molded into a theatrical body accompanied by the orchestra.



Later on, she explained the layers of singing voices represented by the "soprano", which is one of the highest classes, and the "Alto" and "bass".



The workshop touched on the state of art before the emergence of opera, as poetry and philosophy dominated the cultural scene in the world, until 1597 AD, when the operatic voice from Italy resounded with the opera "Daphne" in Florence.



During its emergence, opera also discussed social problems, so that composers took the beacon of enlightenment on the European continent.



The workshop discussed the challenges of singing opera in the Arabic language, as Arab art is based on the poetic poem, while the opera depends on melodies and softens the words.



This is in addition to the difficulty of pronouncing the alphabet of Dhad that some of its letters come out of the throat.



The workshop also reviewed the historical periods affected by opera.

