Fashion supermodel Gigi Hadid, who attended the recent inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai along with a host of other A-list celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood, was photographed with Shah Rukh Khan on the second day of the event, April 1.

The second day gala was the opening of the exhibition ‘India in Fashion’, which featured the works of pioneering Indian designers like Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, and Anita Dongre as well as international fashion icons like Christian Dior and Cristobal Balenciaga.

Gigi served up a stunning look in a white sari with golden work, styled with an embellished statement blouse, and accessorised with bangles and ethnic earrings.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who skipped the red carpet, is going viral for his performance on Jhoome Lo Pathaan at the event.

Shah Rukh and Gigi posed for a photo at the ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition, which will no doubt become one of the most memorable takeaways from the event.

Gigi posted a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, writing, "The @nmacc.india Gala was a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, and its inspiration on fashion internationally, with the opening of the exhibit “India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination,” curated by the iconic @hamishbowles! It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece designed by @abujanisandeepkhosla 🙏 this Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a differently stitch 🤩 truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it."

