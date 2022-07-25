UAE - While many families flock to Europe looking for cooler climes, some have decided to skip the travel queues and baggage hassles and enjoy the tons of activities UAE has to offer.

Residents opting to stay back over the summer holidays are also looking for ways to keep their children engaged during their school break. Khaleej Times has put together a list of the coolest things to check out in malls across the city.

Petting zoo at Oasis Mall

Pet lovers can head to Oasis Mall Dubai and enjoy a petting zoo set up from 2pm every Saturday and Sunday this July. Visitors can either buy a ticket (includes 1 Child + 1 Adult) for Dh10 or get a free ticket when they shop for over Dh100 at the mall.

Infinity des lumieres at Dubai Mall

Learn more about the outer space at the largest immersive digital art centre in the GCC. The exhibition titled Destination Cosmos is composed of 13 sequences and immerses visitors in a world of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernovae. It has been organised in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, and the French National Center for Space Studies, CNES.

Circus fiesta at Mercato Mall

Watch the fun, colours and acrobatics associated with a circus on display at Mercato Mall. Organised as part of DSS, the circus fiesta brings together some of the finest acrobats in a show that will appeal to both adults and kids alike. Moreover, there is a giant slide that lets visitors go weeeeeeeeeeee from the first floor to the ground at the mall.

Salt island, City Center Mirdif

The home-grown food concept has a pop-up island at the Central Galleria of City Centre Mirdif with several exotic desserts. Shoppers can also personalise their own t-shirt with fun stickers at the heat press station of the island.

Summer island at Dubai Hills Mall

This summer Emaar Malls is helping people enjoy an immersive summer garden experience without stepping outside its malls. At the grand atrium of the Dubai Hills Mall, visitors can enjoy a plethora of events including an interactive 3-D structure called ‘Head in the Clouds’ that projects the faces of visitors on it.

StuDIYo Lab, Times Square Center

Children and adults can enjoy lessons in woodworking at StuDIYo Lab in Times Square Centre this summer. This month visitors can make their own DIY charcuterie board in a session that will help attendees learn how to use power tools and perfect wood finishing techniques.

Summer camp at JVC Circle Mall

Children visiting the Circle mall at JVC can choose between two summer camps to have non-stop fun. From swimming and rhythmatic gymnastics to treasure hunts and fascinating science experiments, there is something for everyone at these camps.

TODA, Madinat Jumeirah

Experience the magic of one of the most celebrated artists of our time, Van Gogh. The exhibition ‘Being Van Gogh’ explores the life and reflections of the artist and his work through an immersive display at the Theater of Digital Arts (TODA) in Madinat Jumeirah. There are several other concerts, exhibitions and performances a happening at TODA throughout the summer.

