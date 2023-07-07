Delta Capital for Urban Development hosted a memorable concert for its clients on Saturday, July 1, the fourth day of Eid Al-Adha. The concert was held at Luxury Beach, the first beach club in Egypt’s Nile Delta, and featured Egyptian star Ruby.

The concert was the first for Ruby in the Delta region, and it came as a continuation of Delta Capital’s commitment to providing its customers with exclusive and different experiences. The great artist presented a group of her most amazing and latest songs, amid great interaction from the audience.

Delta Capital was recently awarded the “Best Real Estate Developer in the Delta Region” at the “Egypt for the Best” summit. The award recognizes Delta Capital’s adoption of best real estate practices and creative initiatives in the field.

Delta Capital is now the number one real estate developer in the Delta region, with a customer base that exceeds 10,000 clients from different regions. The company’s current projects, Marina Delta, Marina Delta Lagoons, and Blue Beach, which are located directly on the sea, have been very successful.

Delta Capital for Urban Development was established in 2015 with a board of directors of Egyptian investors. The company’s mission is to execute exceptional coastal projects in the Delta on the Mediterranean Sea.

