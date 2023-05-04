Jeddah -- The second edition of "City Walk", in Jeddah, promises this year to provide a variety of entertaining activities for visitors of all ages.



Among them -- some are held for the first time in Jeddah -- exciting games suitable for all ages, shopping, gastronomic experiences at restaurants and food stalls that serve local and international foodstuff, the Japanese Village with its anime area where a workshop, anime shows and concerts will be held.



Visitors can also enjoy the "splash" area activities, which include water games, as well as a carnival, a haunted house for a bit of thrill, a library and a museum that exhibits many anime characters, the Jeddah "live" area that contains The Arab Theater, the Kid’s Theatre and the Wonder Castle and the "movieland" area, and a unique skiing experience that can be enjoyed during a 25-minute class.