Celine Dion's sister, Claudette Dion shared an update on the singer's health regarding her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Dion, 55, had come out in December, sharing the news of her diagnosis with the disease, a rare, incurable neurological disorder through Instagram.

The Canadian pop star had revealed this information in a video before cancelling shows in May from her 'Courage World Tour'.

Speaking to an international media outlet, Celine's sister Claudette shared how they haven't been able to find any medicine that works, but how 'having hope is important'.

“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” Claudette was quoted saying, as per international media reports.

Her sister went on to elaborate how it is important for Dion to listen to her body, 'your heart and your body are trying to tell you something'.

She further added how the singer has been consulting the top researchers in the field for her illness.

