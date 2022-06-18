Triple roles. Ten female leads. That is how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's new film, a sequel to 2005's hit comedy No Entry, titled No Entry Mein Entry will look like.

According to an Indian media report, the sequel will retain its lead male actors - Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor - from the original film, who will be seen in triple roles, and will require several actresses to be paired opposite them.

The original female cast, including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly may not be a part of the sequel, the report said.

No Entry Mein Entry is scheduled for the last quarter of this year, however, there is no official confirmation as yet on the release date.

Salman, meanwhile, also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Pooja Hegde, and Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

