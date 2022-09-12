The first-ever pan-India OTTplay Awards was held in Mumbai, India on September 10. The inaugural awards night celebrated the most entertaining OTT films, shows, actors, and filmmakers across the country.

Web original shows or films released across OTT platforms last and this year were eligible for the Awards. That said, it was Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan among many others who won big at the inaugural award show. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi bagged the Best Film award.

The red carpet was buzzing with celebrities including Sara, Shamita Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Nimrat Kaur and more, all of who arrived sporting stunning looks.

From Sara to Shamita, let's take a look at a few of the industry divas who looked stunning at the Award Show.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan bagged the Breakthrough Performance of the Year for her role in Atrangi Re.

Actor Nimrat Kaur won Best Debut Film (Female) for Netflix's Dasvi.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon won Best Actor Series (Popular) for Aranyak. The crime thriller web series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana.

Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty, famous for Mohabbatein (2000) and Zeher (2005), marked her appearance at the awards sporting an all-red outfit.

