ABU DHABI - Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will have the opportunity to view a valuable set of rare books and manuscripts that date back to ancient times.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Christoph Auvermann, from the French Librairie Clavreuil, said the library is participating for the second time in the fair to showcase old and rare books.

This year, the library is showcasing a book containing drawings of rare birds that dates back to 1550 and is valued at AED11 million, he added.

Daniel Crouch, from Daniel Crouch Rare Books, said the fair is a valuable opportunity to meet with leading establishments and book collectors in the region. He added that this is their third time participating in the fair, with their exhibits featuring 53 pieces that include a globe worth AED9.5 million, created by Vincenzo Coronelli in 1688, as well as an AED500,000 Chart case from Queen Victoria’s Royal Yacht Victoria and Albert II, containing charts including photos of the Abu Dhabi port in 1888.

Artur Sobolewski, from the Dom Emisyjny Manuscriptum, Poland, said that his company is showcasing a rare book signed by Leonardo De Vinci, which is currently owned by Bill Gates and worth US$500 million.

His company, which has been keen to participate in this year’s fair, prepared 200 copies of rare manuscripts, each worth AED45,000, he added.

Olivier Pingel, from Le Prince Art Consultancy in Sharjah, said they are participating in the event for the second time, showcasing rare books dating from 1508 to 1931.