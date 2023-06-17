Celebrations are underway in Seoul to mark the 10-year anniversary K-Pop boy band BTS, which released its first album in June 2013.

The festivities kicked off on May 31. Fans, from around the world, have gathered in the heart of Seoul to celebrate the milestone event.

With a string of successful album releases and captivating performances on prestigious international stages, BTS has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry. It is the perfect time to reflect on the remarkable journey of BTS and the significant milestones they have achieved throughout their career.

Let’s take a look at how BTS became a global legend:

The rookie hip hop idol group BTS made their highly anticipated debut with their album '2 Cool 4 Skool' on June 12 in 2013, reported Billboard. The album comprised seven songs, from We are bulletproof PT.2 to Interlude and Like. The group had the chance to showcase their talent at their very first Melon Showcase.

BTS achieved a significant milestone by winning their first major award on November 14, 2013. The septet was honoured as the Best New Artist at the prestigious Melon Music Awards in South Korea, the report added.

This recognition marked the beginning of their journey to success, as they continued to garner numerous accolades and awards during the 2013 to 2014 awards season.

On November 20, 2017, BTS made their highly anticipated US TV performance debut at the American Music Awards, reported Vogue.

The global icons became the first K-pop stars to deliver a powerful speech at the UN headquarters. On September 24, 2018, the group urged young people to unite in their message of ‘Speak Yourself.’

The septet achieved a monumental milestone by selling out all tickets for their concert at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. Soompi reported that on March 1, 2019, the initial batch of the group’s concert at the stadium with a capacity of 90,000 people was sold out in just 90 minutes.

The all-boy band made headlines as they performed at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The Arab ARMY enjoyed their captivating performance on October 11, 2019. This made them the first foreign artist to hold a solo concert at a large-scale stadium in Saudi Arabia, reported Soompi.

In 2019, BTS's album Love Yourself: Tear received a Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package, marking the first recognition from the Recording Academy.

In 2021, their single Dynamite earned a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, making BTS the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy. BTS also became the first solo K-pop act to perform on the Recording Academy stage the same year. They further received three nominations in 2023 but didn't win.

In another historic milestone, the K-pop stars made a special appearance at the White House press briefing before their meeting with President Joe Biden. The meeting took place on May 31, 2022, during AANHPI Heritage Month, focusing on Asian inclusion, diversity, and anti-Asian hate crimes. Each BTS member gave brief remarks in Korean as a youth ambassador promoting respect and positivity.

The Golden Maknae Jungkook performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He debuted his new single Dreamers, which was part of the official World Cup soundtrack, at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20.

The global K-Pop icons are now set to release their first official book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. It is to mark the celebration of their 10th anniversary. Co-written by the members and journalist Kang Myeongseok, the book offers an oral history of the group. The book will be available in its original edition on July 9.

