Dubai - ENOC Group today announced its Service Station of the Future is now open to the public at Expo City Dubai as part of Expo’s lasting sustainable legacy.

Expo City Dubai is now ready to host 145,000 residents and workers, becoming the UAE’s first 15-minute city (a cycle-friendly, traffic free suburb of Dubai's growing metropolis) with amenities in close proximity to the 85 start-ups and small businesses that occupies the commercial space later this year.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of the innovatively designed Service Station of the Future to the public, which is part of Expo’s lasting sustainable legacy. Since it was unveiled, the service station supported the logistical needs of the entire Expo 2020 Dubai’s fleet ahead of and throughout the event. As Expo City Dubai welcomes a number of residents and businesses, we aim to meet the fuel and convenience needs of the public in the area. Furthermore, the service station, which is a true testament to our commitment towards sustainability, is aligned to the city’s environmental targets.”

Inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage in the form of its national tree, the Ghaf, more than 43,000m square of carbon-fibre has been used to construct the canopy in addition to 37 tonnes of carbon-fibre which was used to build the 133 multi-layer canopy frames that house clear, innovative leaf shaped Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) cushion canopies and are powered with more than 3,800 LED light modules.

The 5,841.87m square Service Station of the Future harnesses renewable energy through 283 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels installed to generate 143MWh of solar power, in addition to a 25m wind turbine, which will generate 12.7MWh of wind energy annually, within the 4.38km square World Expo site.