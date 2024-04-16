DUBAI: The customers of the Emirates and flydubai in the UAE have been advised that they may experience road delays.

They have been encouraged by the two companies to plan extra travel time to reach the airport and complete their check‑in formalities ahead of arrival for added convenience.

In a statement on its website, flydubai said: “The adverse weather conditions that have been forecasted in the UAE over the next few days (16 and 17 April 2024) may impact our flight schedule at Dubai International (DXB). We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely and we advise our passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to check the status of their flight on flydubai.com.”

A similar advisory has been published by Emirates.



