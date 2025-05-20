DUBAI - VFS Global, the leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure global mobility for governments and citizens, has announced the launch of its flagship Visa Application Centre in Dubai’s Wafi City, marking the opening of the largest visa application facility in the world.

The centre was inaugurated by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai; and Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group.

Helal Saeed Almarri said, “This milestone is more than an infrastructure achievement — it reflects the strategic direction Dubai is taking to enhance global mobility, unlock access to opportunity, and accelerate growth across our visitor and business economy. As we advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strengthening seamless access to and from Dubai remains a priority.

"Visa facilitation is a key enabler of talent attraction, tourism development, and international partnerships — all essential levers of our strategy to position Dubai as the world’s most connected and future-ready city.”

Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said, “Today, we witnessed the inauguration of a new milestone in the journey of excellence pursued by the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, with the opening of the world's largest Visa Application Centre, located in the heart of Dubai, a city that continuously redefines innovation.

"This achievement embodies a true reflection of the directives of our wise leadership towards strengthening the nation's position as a global hub for smart services and establishing a unique model for delivering government services with high efficiency and quality.”

Zubin Karkaria, in turn, said, “Operating in the UAE since 2004, our journey has been defined by our unwavering commitment and a deep-rooted connection with this dynamic nation and its visionary leadership. In these two decades, we have witnessed the spectacular growth and development of the UAE to become a preeminent global hub of business, thought leadership, technology development and innovation. In line with the rapid development of Dubai, today we are pleased to launch the world's largest Visa Application Centre, serving over 200 nationalities.”

At nearly 150,000 square feet, the centre is equipped to handle up to 10,000 visa applications daily – a capacity that stands as the highest for any single location – and is supported by a skilled and diverse team of over 400 trained professionals from more than 25 nationalities.