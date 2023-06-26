This year, Islamic festival Eid Al Adha will be celebrated during peak summer in the UAE. Rains are not uncommon during the season, with hailstorms and heavy rains reported last week in parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will decrease on Monday. On Arafah Day (Tuesday, June 27) — the first day of the four-day break — low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning.

On the day of Eid (Wednesday, June 28), the NCM has forecast rains. Cloudy conditions will persist on the day, with low clouds over the east coast. There is a “chance of convective cloud formation by afternoon associated with rainfall”, the NCM said.

It will be humid by Wednesday night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Low clouds have been forecast for Thursday as well.

Over the next four days, including over the Eid break, winds with speeds of up to 40kmph are forecast to kick up dust.

Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that the UAE has been witnessing cloud cover over certain parts of the country. “We have a chance of convective clouds over the Eastern region that is likely to give us rains.”

The meteorologist said the rain-bearing capacity of these convective clouds is “perfect” for cloud seeding.

“Cloud seeding operations can prove efficient due to the formation of the convective clouds that triggers more rainfall. If any convective cloud formation happens in any part of the UAE, then we will definitely be undertaking the operation of cloud seeding,” Dr Habib added.

