ABU DHABI - Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, is set to showcase its latest healthcare innovation projects and reveal new prestigious partnerships with global leading organisations from around the world at Arab Health 2022.

DoH’s participation at the exhibition will bring together local and international subject matter experts from the private and public sectors to share lessons, ideas, insights, challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of healthcare around the world as part of a series of panel discussions. Taking place at DoH’s stand, the panel discussions will focus on different topics such as the future of healthcare systems post COVID-19, research and innovation in Life Science, global collaboration role in fighting the pandemic, AI and Digital Health and human capital in healthcare.

In addition, DoH is showcasing a line-up of its innovative projects including its Medical Education Hub, Disease Registries, COVID-19 Epidemiological Forecasting Model, Government Health Platform, Digital Birth Certificate, AI enabled pandemic manual, Vaccine Effectiveness Dashboard, Long COVID Dashboard, Virtual Care Platform and many others.

DoH exhibiting its Estijaba platform that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to collect and analyse information and data related to active cases as well as assisting in the prevention efforts. Malaffi, the region's first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform, is also one of the projects that DoH will be exhibiting during Arab Health.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is excited and proud to represent Abu Dhabi’s leading healthcare system at the upcoming Arab Health 2022 exhibition. This exhibition is an opportunity for the Department to showcase Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge innovation projects that were instrumental in strengthening the emirate’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the directives and guidance of our wise leadership. DoH’s innovative projects have contributed to improving the healthcare system and expanding collaborations with local and international partners to position Abu Dhabi as a leading life science hub, both regionally and globally."

Al Kaabi added, "At DoH, we are committed to investing in new technologies to further achieve Abu Dhabi’s mission of providing world-class medical services to all members of the community and the world. We look forward to connecting with peers, partners and exhibitors from the UAE and around the world to exchange knowledge and explore future partnerships and collaborations." In addition, several speakers from DoH will participate in Arab Health to discuss topics such as, the healthcare transformation, the quality management in healthcare and emergency medicine and critical care.

Arab Health is the largest medical exhibition in the Middle East and is taking place this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 to 27 January 2022. Exhibition visitors can visit DoH’s stand number C10 at hall no. 05 for an opportunity to explore the latest innovations in the healthcare industry.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.