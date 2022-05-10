The first educational art center dedicated to digital arts in the world (Diriyah Art Futures) is about to be inaugurated soon in Saudi Arabia, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) announced.



The DGDA stated on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition (ATM) that the Diriyah Art Futures is a joint project with the Ministry of Culture, and it will constitute a model museum that builds bridges of culture and communication with the world.



The DGDA has established in partnership with the MoC the first global platform that is concerned with arts and innovation in the fields of digital art, artificial intelligence and modern technologies.



The center, with its diverse programs and training tracks in arts and modern technologies, is the first center specialized in digital arts in the world.



The center was designed by the Italian architect Amedeo Schiattarella, who planned it in a lively creative environment, as it includes sites equipped with all the technical capabilities necessary for research, development and innovation in future arts.



The center is located in Diriyah Governorate, which administratively follows the Riyadh region, next to the Al-Bujairi Heritage Quarter, on an area of 10,000 square meters. It has several advantages such as:



1 - The center includes six art studios.



2 - Presence of workspaces for artists.



3 - Modern facilities for the emerging artists.



4 - Several special rooms for workshops and classes for education and training in the fields of arts and technology.



5 - Library and shop specializing in art and art tools.



All of these features, through which it constitutes an integrated creative platform for the artists, aim to support and enhance digital arts and provide production opportunities and tools for them.



The center also helps to provide the best means for teaching and practicing modern arts and technology, as well as creating a common space between the audience and community and creators of modern digital art.



Four main educational tracks will be offered at the center, which are:



1 - Arts and Artificial Intelligence Program.



2 - Creative computing.



3 - Center for New Media and Contemporary Art Research.



4 - Machine learning.



Machine Learning will specialize in exploring fields using machine learning algorithms, as well as digital arts programs, photography, film production, and audio arts.



Machine learning will also help in enabling artists to produce contemporary creative work, and the graphic design, 3D modeling, animation and motion graphics program dedicated to qualifying creative designers in these fields.



The DGDA said that the Center for New Media and Contemporary Art Research would provide an active and educational environment to explore the evolving cultural contexts in the contemporary world.



The center's features will include presenting several programs for public participation with the audience, as well as exhibitions and hackathons for digital arts. It will also include an annual international exhibition of art and artificial intelligence with the participation of local and international artists specializing in computing arts.



There will also be several hackathons, such as: cyberspace hackathon, libraries hackathon, in addition to many seminars and various activities that revolve around digital arts, their applications and research.



One of the DGDA' goals from its partnership with the MoC on founding the Diriyah Art Futures is to establish a center for contemporary culture in Diriyah.



The center contributes to further exploration of the thriving artistic scenes in Saudi Arabia in light of Saudi Vision 2030, and will greatly enhance the transformation of Diriyah into a cultural and tourism platform that encourages creative artistic expression and investment in the future sciences.



It is noteworthy that the construction works of the center started in Diriyah Governorate in 2020, in order to prepare it before its scheduled opening date during this year in 2022.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).